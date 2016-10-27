Oct 27 Toronto-dominion Bank :

* TD bank, America's most convenient bank CEO Mike Pedersen to retire

* Toronto-Dominion bank says Mike Pedersen, president and chief executive officer of TD bank has informed bank of his intention to retire in summer of 2017

* Toronto-Dominion bank says TD has named Greg Braca, current head of corporate and specialty banking, as chief operating officer of TD bank