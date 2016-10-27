Oct 27 Macerich Co

* Macerich announces strong quarterly results

* Quarterly FFO per share $1.04

* Mall tenant annual sales per square foot for portfolio were $626 for year ended September 30, 2016 compared to $630 for year ended September 30, 2015

* Macerich co sees 2016 diluted FFO per share $4.05 - $4.10

* Macerich co says mall portfolio occupancy was 95.3% at September 30, 2016 compared to 95.4% at September 30, 2015

