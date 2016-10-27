Oct 27 MBT Financial Corp -

* MBT financial corp. announces third quarter 2016 profit and dividend

* Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.16

* MBT financial corp says will pay a dividend of $0.04 per share

* MBT financial corp qtrly net interest margin was unchanged at 3.11% in Q3 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2015

* MBT financial corp qtrly net interest income increased $291,000, or 3.2% in Q3 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2015