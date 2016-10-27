Oct 27 Enterprise Financial Services Corp

* Enterprise financial announces $50 million subordinated debt offering

* Priced an underwritten public offering of $50 million of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes

* Enterprise financial -notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 4.75% per year, payable on may 1 and november 1 of each year, commencing on may 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: