Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Yamana Gold Inc
* Yamana Gold announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue $464.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $518 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Yamana Gold Inc - q3 production was 328,604 ounces of gold, higher by 3%, compared to 320,346 ounces of gold produced in q3 of 2015
* Q3 average realized gold price per ounce $ 1,337 versus $1,122
* Yamana Gold - at chapada, operations resumed at regular throughput levels for august and september following challenges related to mechanical failure
* Q3 average realized silver price per ounce $19.53 versus $14.88
* Q3 average realized copper price per pound $2.14 versus $2.85
* Yamana Gold Inc - on a co-product basis, aisc from continuing operations were $965 per ounce of gold produced for q3 versus $844 per ounce of gold produced
* Yamana gold inc qtrly total silver produced 1.69 million ounces versus 2.12 million ounces
* Yamana Gold Inc - sees fy consolidated total cost of sales per unit sold for gold $980 - $1,020
* Yamana Gold Inc - sees fy consolidated total cost of sales per unit sold for silver $13.75 - $14.75
* Yamana Gold Inc says total copper production for q3 of 2016 was 29.6 million pounds, compared to 34.0 million pounds for same period of 2015
* Yamana Gold Inc - sees fy consolidated total cost of sales per unit sold for copper $1.80 - $2.00
* Yamana Gold-to mitigate volatility risk in brazilian real, entered additional zero-cost collar contracts of 400 million reais for may-dec 2017
* Yamana Gold- chapada on target to recover some of lost production, remains confident in producing 106,000 ounces of gold, 110 million pounds of copper in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.