Oct 27 First Business Financial Services Inc

* First business reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* First business financial services inc qtrly net interest margin measured 3.50%, compared to 3.61% for q3 of 2015

* First business financial services -qtrly net interest income of $15.3 million decreased 2.8% compared to linked quarter, increased 4.7% versus q3 of 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S