Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Eldorado Gold Corp
* Eldorado reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $156 million
* Q3 revenue view $199.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gold production totaled 117,782 ounces
* Eldorado Gold Corp - 2016 guidance of 495,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $915 per ounce
* Sees 2016 guidance of 495,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $915 per ounce
* Qtrly average cash costs of $566 per ounce; all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $890 per ounce
* Eldorado Gold -Capital spending is forecast to be $80.0 million in sustaining capital and $230.0 million in new project development capital for 2016
* Eldorado Gold - Ounce production, sustaining capital spending,development capital spending forecasts reduced due to sale of chinese assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.