Oct 27 Teekay Offshore Partners Lp

* Teekay Offshore Partners LP - Evensen will also retire from his positions as president and chief executive officer and a director of Teekay Corp

* Teekay Offshore Partners - Kenneth Hvid, current president, CEO of Teekay Offshore Group Ltd, director of Teekay Offshore, appointed to succeed Evensen