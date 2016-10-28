Oct 27 Oil States International Inc

* Oil States announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $179 million versus I/B/E/S view $171.9 million

* Oil States International Inc - sequential backlog decline of 24 pct, ending quarter at $203 million