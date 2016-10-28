Oct 27 Heritage Commerce Corp

* Heritage Commerce Corp reports strong third quarter 2016 earnings of $6.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heritage Commerce Corp qtrly net interest income increased 17 pct to $23.0 million for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: