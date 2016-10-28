BRIEF-Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Diamondback Energy Inc
* Diamondback Energy announces the expiration of the tender offer for any and all of its 7.625 pct senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Community bankers trust corporation reports results for fourth quarter and year 2016
* Connectone Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results