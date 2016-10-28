Oct 27 Bancorp Inc

* The Bancorp Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased 32 pct to $23.5 million for quarter ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: