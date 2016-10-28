BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Oct 27 Hanmi Financial Corp :
* Hanmi acquires commercial equipment leasing unit
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Hanmi's earnings per share
* Bank has acquired commercial specialty finance unit of Irvine, California-based Banc of California
* Hanmi financial-bought CSF portfolio consisting of $209 million equipment leases diversified across U.S. with concentrations in California,Georgia,Texas
* Additional $25 million of equipment leases should be transferred to Hanmi in three to four weeks
* Bank will retain substantially all existing CSF employees
As part of bank, CSF team will continue to operate from their current headquarters located in Irvine, California
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.