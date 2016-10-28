BRIEF-International Speedway Q4 EPS $0.72
* International speedway corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of fiscal 2016
Oct 28 Weyerhaeuser Co
* Weyerhaeuser reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.71 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23 excluding items
* Anticipates modestly higher earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment in q4
* Expects seasonally lower earnings and adjusted EBITDA from wood products segment in q4
* Financial statements do not include Plum Creek financial results for any period prior to February 19, 2016 merger date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abiomed announces Q3 FY 2017 revenue of $114.7 million, up 34% over prior year
