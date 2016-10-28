BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Oct 28 PBF Logistics LP
* PBF Logistics LP increases quarterly distribution to $0.44 per common unit and announces third quarter 2016 earnings results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PBF Logistics LP - new distribution represents a 47 percent increase versus partnership's minimum quarterly distribution
* Qtrly total revenue $48.4 million versus $37.1 million
* Qtrly total revenue $48.4 million versus $37.1 million
* Q3 revenue view $43.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance