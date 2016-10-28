Oct 28 PBF Energy Inc

* PBF Energy reports third quarter 2016 results, declares dividend of $0.30 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* PBF Energy Inc - For Q4 2016, we expect East Coast total throughput to average 310,000 to 330,000 barrels per day

* Q3 loss per share $0.16 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $4.51 billion versus $3.22 billion

* Qtrly revenues $4.51 billion versus $3.22 billion