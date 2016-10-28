BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Oct 28 PBF Energy Inc
* PBF Energy reports third quarter 2016 results, declares dividend of $0.30 per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* PBF Energy Inc - For Q4 2016, we expect East Coast total throughput to average 310,000 to 330,000 barrels per day
* Q3 loss per share $0.16 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $4.51 billion versus $3.22 billion
* Q3 revenue view $4.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance