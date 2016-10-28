BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Oct 28 Williams Partners Lp :
* Williams Partners updates target in-service date for proposed Atlantic Sunrise Project
* Williams Partners LP - expects partial service to begin during second half of 2017; targeting full service mid-2018
* Williams Partners LP - Williams Partners anticipates beginning construction on transco mainline facilities in mid-2017
* Williams Partners LP - revision of targeted full in-service for Atlantic Sunrise Project due to anticipated delays in permits to start construction
* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance