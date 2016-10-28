BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Oct 28 Xerox Corp
* Xerox reports third-quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.35
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.11 to $1.14
* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 to $0.48
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.14
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $4.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.31 billion
* Xerox corp says affirms and narrows full year 2016 guidance
* Xerox corp says separation remains on track to complete by year-end
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xerox corp qtrly services segment revenue of $2.4 billion was up 1 percent, or down 2 percent on an adjusted constant currency basis
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xerox corp says Conduent's stock will trade on new york stock exchange (NYSE) under symbol "CNDT" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance