BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Oct 28 Columbus McKinnon Corp :
* Columbus McKinnon reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 sales $151.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $153.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbus McKinnon - "quoting and order activity toward end of quarter was clearly picking up in several regions"
* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance