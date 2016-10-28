BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Oct 28 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc -
* Reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $83.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy capital expenditures of $28 million to $30 million
* Sees fy food and beverage costs of 29.0% to 31.0% of restaurant sales
* Q3 company-owned comparable restaurant sales increased 2.1%
* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance