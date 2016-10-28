Oct 28 Phillips 66 Partners Lp -
* Phillips 66 partners reports third-quarter earnings
* Phillips 66 partners lp - increased quarterly distribution
by 5 percent to $0.531 per common unit
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* In august, phillips 66 partners increased its equity
investment in explorer by 2.5 percent to approximately 22
percent
* Phillips 66 partners lp - as of sept. 30, 2016, total debt
outstanding was $1.1 billion
* Phillips 66 partners lp qtrly total revenues and other
income $144.3 million versus $140.4 million in q2
* Phillips 66 partners lp - remain on track to achieve $1.1
billion of run-rate ebitda by end of 2018
