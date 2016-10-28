BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Oct 28 Alliance Holdings Gp Lp
* Alliance holdings gp, l.p. Reports strong quarterly financial results; maintains quarterly distribution of $0.55 per unit
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.81
* Qtrly total revenues $552 million versus $566.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance