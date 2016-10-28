BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Oct 28 Alliance Resource Partners LP
* Alliance Resource Partners L.P. reports increased quarterly sales volumes, net income and EBITDA; maintains quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per unit; increases guidance
* Quarterly revenue $552.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.91
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect Q4 coal sales to be comparable to quarter's volume
* Increasing its 2016 full-year estimates for coal production to a range of 34.5 to 35.5 million tons
* Sees 2016 coal sales volumes to a range of 36.5 to 37.0 million tons
* Anticipates 2016 revenues, excluding transportation revenues, in a range of $1.88 to $1.92 billion
* Reducing estimated 2016 total capital expenditures to a range of $97.5 to $102.5 million
* Reducing estimated 2016 total capital expenditures to a range of $97.5 to $102.5 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance