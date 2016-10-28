Oct 28 Wisdomtree Investments Inc

* Wisdomtree announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $51.8 million, down 35.9 percent

* Q3 revenue view $51.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says U.S. listed ETF assets under management were $37.7 billion at September 30 down 28.9 percent from September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: