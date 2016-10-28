BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Oct 28 Wisdomtree Investments Inc
* Wisdomtree announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $51.8 million, down 35.9 percent
* Q3 revenue view $51.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Says U.S. listed ETF assets under management were $37.7 billion at September 30 down 28.9 percent from September 30, 2015
Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance