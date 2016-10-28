Oct 28 Broadwind Energy Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Revenue of $43 million in Q3 2016, down from $50 million in Q3 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $43.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $6.5 million reduction in manufacturing overhead and operating expenses through Q3 2016

* Company booked $27.5 million of net new orders in Q3 2016

* At September 30, 2016, total backlog was $204.2 million, up from backlog of $130.7 million at September 30, 2015