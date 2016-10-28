Oct 28 Legg Mason Inc

* Qtrly assets under management of $733 billion

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in amount of $0.22 per share

* Legg Mason reports second fiscal quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent to $748.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S