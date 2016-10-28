BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Oct 28 Legg Mason Inc
* Qtrly assets under management of $733 billion
* Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in amount of $0.22 per share
* Legg Mason reports second fiscal quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.63
* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent to $748.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance