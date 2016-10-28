BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Oct 28 Lexmark International Inc
* Lexmark reports third quarter results
* Lexmark says qtrly total revenue $843.9 million versus $851.1 million; qtrly earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $838.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lexmark says Q3 revenue $844 million versus $851 million in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance