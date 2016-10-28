Oct 28 Tenneco Inc :

* Tenneco reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

* Q3 revenue $2.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.12 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $3.21

* Sees Q4 revenue up 3 percent

* Tenneco Inc - for full year, Tenneco expects to outpace aggregate industry production by 3% for total revenue growth of 6% versus a year ago.

* Tenneco Inc sees revenue growth outpacing industry production in 2017 and 2018 as indicated in Tenneco's January 2016 revenue estimates

* Tenneco Inc - expect to deliver full-year margin improvement in 2016

* Tenneco Inc sees continued revenue growth in Q4

* Q4 revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S