BRIEF-LSI Industries Inc reports second quarter results
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Oct 28 Tenneco Inc :
* Tenneco reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
* Q3 revenue $2.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.12 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $3.21
* Sees Q4 revenue up 3 percent
* Tenneco Inc - for full year, Tenneco expects to outpace aggregate industry production by 3% for total revenue growth of 6% versus a year ago.
* Tenneco Inc sees revenue growth outpacing industry production in 2017 and 2018 as indicated in Tenneco's January 2016 revenue estimates
* Tenneco Inc - expect to deliver full-year margin improvement in 2016
* Tenneco Inc sees continued revenue growth in Q4
* Q4 revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Jan 26 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by its focus on consumer markets such as agriculture and automotive, and a move to take full control of its Dow Corning venture.
* Park Sterling Corporation announces results for fourth quarter 2016