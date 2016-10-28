Oct 28 Abbvie Inc
* Abbvie reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.21
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.97
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.80
to $4.82
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $3.74 to $3.76
* Q3 revenue $6.43 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.56 billion
* Abbvie inc says announces 2017 dividend increase of 12
percent, beginning with dividend payable in February 2017
* Abbvie inc says board of directors declared an increase in
company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.57 per share to $0.64
per share
* Abbvie inc says declared an increase in company's
quarterly cash dividend from $0.57 per share to $0.64 per share
* Abbvie inc says Q3 total Humira sales $4,060 million
versus. $3,647 million last year
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.64per share
* Abbvie says 2016 adjusted EPS guidance excludes
$1.06/share of some asset amortization costs, deal costs,
accounting impacts, Venezuelan currency devaluation and others
