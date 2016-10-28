Oct 28 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
* Goodyear reports third quarter results for 2016, revises
2016 outlook
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.17
* Q3 earnings per share $1.19
* Q3 sales $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.97 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company confirms 2020 targets and capital allocation plan
* Goodyear tire & rubber co sees full-year 2016 total
segment operating income to be between $2 billion and $2.025
billion
* Goodyear tire & rubber co qtrly tire unit volumes totaled
42 million, flat with 2015 after adjusting for deconsolidation
of Venezuela at end of 2015
* Goodyear says dissolution of global alliance with Sumitomo
Rubber Industries negatively impacted volumes by 0.1 million
units and sales by $11 million in Q3
* Goodyear says deconsolidation of Venezuela negatively
impacted volumes by 0.4 million units, sales by $155 million and
segment operating income by $39 million in quarter
* Co says "our revised 2016 outlook reflects recent
volatility impacting our u.s. Commercial truck tire business"
