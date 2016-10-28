BRIEF-LSI Industries Inc reports second quarter results
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Oct 28 Imperial Oil Ltd
* Imperial earns $1 billion in third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share C$1.18
* Imperial Oil Ltd - sale of company-owned retail sites is progressing as planned
* Qtrly gross oil-equivalent production was 393,000 barrels per day, up 7,000 barrels per day compared to same period in 2015
* Imperial Oil Ltd qtrly refinery throughput was 407,000 barrels per day, an increase of 17,000 barrels per day compared to same quarter of 2015
* Imperial Oil Ltd - Qtrly syncrude production averaged 85,000 barrels per day (Imperial's share), up 26,000 barrels per day from same quarter of 2015
* Upstream recorded a net loss in q3 of $26 million, compared to a net loss of $52 million
* Imperial Oil - performing assessment of its major long-lived assets most at risk for potential impairment, similar to exercise undertaken in late 2015
* Results in Q3 of 2016 mainly reflect impact of higher syncrude volumes of about $90 million and lower operating expenses
* Imperial Oil- will complete asset recoverability assessment, analyze its conclusions in connection with preparation and review of year-end financials for 10-k
* Imperial Oil - if price range of first 9 months of 2016 persist for remainder of year, some quantities of oil will not qualify as proved reserves at year-end
* Imperial Oil Ltd - earnings in quarter included a gain of $716 million ($0.84 per-share) from sale of retail sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Jan 26 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by its focus on consumer markets such as agriculture and automotive, and a move to take full control of its Dow Corning venture.
* Park Sterling Corporation announces results for fourth quarter 2016