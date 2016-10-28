BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Inc announces fourth quarter results
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance
Oct 28 CTS Corp :
* CTS announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 to $1.06
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 sales $99.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $390 million to $400 million
* FY2016 revenue view $395.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance
* Medtronic receives IDE approval to initiate study of in.pact admiral drug-coated balloon for a new indication in patients with end-stage renal disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $440 million to $445 million