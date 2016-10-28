BRIEF-LSI Industries Inc reports second quarter results
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Oct 28 Mastercard Inc :
* Mastercard Incorporated reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.08 excluding items
* Q3 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.75 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mastercard Inc - third-quarter gross dollar volume up 7%, or 11% adjusting for impact of recent EU regulatory changes
* Mastercard Inc - third-quarter purchase volume up 5%, or 9% adjusting for impact of recent EU regulatory changes
* Mastercard - worldwide purchase volume during q3 was up 9% on local currency basis, adjusting for impact of recent EU regulatory changes, versus Q3 of 2015, to $882 billion
* Increase in processed transactions of 18%, to 14.5 billion in quarter
* Mastercard Inc says as of September 30, 2016, company's customers had issued 2.3 billion Mastercard and maestro-branded cards
* Qtrly increase in cross-border volumes of 12%
* Mastercard Inc - 11% increase in gross dollar volume in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Jan 26 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by its focus on consumer markets such as agriculture and automotive, and a move to take full control of its Dow Corning venture.
* Park Sterling Corporation announces results for fourth quarter 2016