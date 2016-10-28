BRIEF-LSI Industries Inc reports second quarter results
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Oct 28 Donegal Group Inc
* Donegal Group announces results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Says net premiums written increased 8.2 pct to $171.9 million for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Jan 26 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by its focus on consumer markets such as agriculture and automotive, and a move to take full control of its Dow Corning venture.
* Park Sterling Corporation announces results for fourth quarter 2016