BRIEF-LSI Industries Inc reports second quarter results
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Oct 28 Stillwater Mining Co
* Stillwater mining company reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Mined production and costs were in-line with our expectations"
* Guidance for full-year 2016 is unchanged
* Pgm mined sales of 131,800 ounces, an increase of 12.4% from 117,300 ounces sold during q3 of 2015
* Pgm mined production of 138,800 ounces, an increase of 8.4% from 128,100 pgm mined ounces during q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Jan 26 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by its focus on consumer markets such as agriculture and automotive, and a move to take full control of its Dow Corning venture.
* Park Sterling Corporation announces results for fourth quarter 2016