Oct 28 Sun Bancorp Inc

* Sun Bancorp announces board chair transition

* Sun Bancorp Inc - chairman of board, Sidney R. Brown, has informed board of directors of his decision to step down

* Sun Bancorp inc - brown will continue to serve as a member of board of company and bank.

* Sun Bancorp inc - chairman of board, Sidney R. Brown, has informed board of directors of his decision to step down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: