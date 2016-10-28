Oct 28 Bankfinancial Corp

* BankFinancial Corp extends and expands share repurchase program

* BankFinancial Corp - board of directors has extended expiration of company's current share repurchase authorization from december 31, 2016 to june 30, 2017

* Board has increased number of shares that can be repurchased in accordance with authorization by 478,789 shares

* Share repurchases will be funded from available working capital