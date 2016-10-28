Oct 28 Community West Bancshares

* Community West Bancshares earnings grew 36.4 pct to $1.5 million in 3Q16 from 2Q16 highlighted by strong loan growth, improved asset quality and 4.81 pct net interest margin; book value per common share increases to $7.93; declares quarterly cash dividend of $0

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Net interest income for 3Q16 was $7.7 million, an 11.6 pct increase compared to $6.9 million in preceding quarter

* Community West Bancshares qtrly allowance for loan losses was $7.2 million at September 30, 2016, compared to 1.37 pct at June 30, 2016, and 1.50 pct a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)