UPDATE 3-STMicro sees solid 2017 start; analysts say may supply iPhone 8
* Analysts believe ST may supply image sensor to iPhone 8 (Adds analyst comments; changes headline attribution)
Oct 28 Community West Bancshares
* Community West Bancshares earnings grew 36.4 pct to $1.5 million in 3Q16 from 2Q16 highlighted by strong loan growth, improved asset quality and 4.81 pct net interest margin; book value per common share increases to $7.93; declares quarterly cash dividend of $0
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income for 3Q16 was $7.7 million, an 11.6 pct increase compared to $6.9 million in preceding quarter
* Community West Bancshares qtrly allowance for loan losses was $7.2 million at September 30, 2016, compared to 1.37 pct at June 30, 2016, and 1.50 pct a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Avesoro Resources Inc - capital expenditure in 2017 is forecast to be approximately US$24 million
* Cellestia Biotech - raises CHF 8 million seed financing from private investors, PPF group to advance lead anti-cancer compound CB-103 to clinical development stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: