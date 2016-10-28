Oct 28 Madoff Trustee:

* Madoff SIPA Trustee, California Attorney General, and private litigants reach recovery agreement valued in excess of $277 million with the estate of Stanley Chais and other Chais-related defendants

* under terms of agreement BLMIS customer fund will receive payment of at least $232 million in cash

* under terms of agreement BLMIS fund will also receive assets which will be liquidated over time and which are valued at about $30.7 million