BRIEF-Biogen qtrly adjusted EPS $ 5.04
* Spinraza ( tm ) approved and launched in us for spinal muscular atrophy
Oct 28 Salisbury Bancorp Inc :
* Salisbury Bancorp Inc reports solid results for third quarter 2016; Declares 28 cent dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $0.70
* Salisbury Bancorp Inc qtrly tax equivalent net interest income for Q3 2016 increased $102,000, or 1.3%, versus Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dover Motorsports Inc reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations