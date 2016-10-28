Oct 28 Salisbury Bancorp Inc :

* Salisbury Bancorp Inc reports solid results for third quarter 2016; Declares 28 cent dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Salisbury Bancorp Inc qtrly tax equivalent net interest income for Q3 2016 increased $102,000, or 1.3%, versus Q2 2016