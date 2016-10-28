Oct 28 Pdvsa

* Pdvsa announces settlement of the exchange offers of its outstanding 5.250% senior notes due 2017 and 8.50% senior notes due 2017 for new 8.50% senior secured notes due 2020

* Pdvsa - issued an aggregate principal amount of u.s.$3.37 billion of new notes as consideration pursuant to exchange offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: