* W&T Offshore announces initial production from ship shoal 349 "Mahogany Field" A-18 well
Oct 28 Pdvsa
* Pdvsa announces settlement of the exchange offers of its outstanding 5.250% senior notes due 2017 and 8.50% senior notes due 2017 for new 8.50% senior secured notes due 2020
* Pdvsa - issued an aggregate principal amount of u.s.$3.37 billion of new notes as consideration pursuant to exchange offers
* PulteGroup reports financial results for 2016 fourth quarter
Jan 26 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 14.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher sales in its aerospace systems business, which makes the center sections for F-35 fighter jets.