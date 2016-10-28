Oct 28 Intersections Inc

* Intersections Inc. receives proposal from loeb holding corporation to acquire its pet health monitoring (voyce) segment

* Intersections inc says board of directors has received a non-binding proposal from loeb holding corporation

* Intersections- process of evaluating proposal and negotiation of any transaction will be overseen by a special committee of three independent directors

* Intersections - Process of evaluating proposal and negotiation of any deal will be overseen by a special committee of three independent directors

* Intersections Inc - special committee has selected baker Botts LLP to serve as its independent legal advisor

* Intersections Inc - Special committee expects to retain an independent financial advisor to assist special committee in evaluating proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: