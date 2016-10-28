BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Oct 28 Intersections Inc
* Intersections Inc. receives proposal from loeb holding corporation to acquire its pet health monitoring (voyce) segment
* Intersections inc says board of directors has received a non-binding proposal from loeb holding corporation
* Intersections- process of evaluating proposal and negotiation of any transaction will be overseen by a special committee of three independent directors
* Intersections Inc - special committee has selected baker Botts LLP to serve as its independent legal advisor
* Intersections Inc - Special committee expects to retain an independent financial advisor to assist special committee in evaluating proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 * Jupiter Fund Manager Mike Buhl-nielsen: Johnson & Johnson purchase of actelion is "very good outcome", says can see "clear synergies for j&j"
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg