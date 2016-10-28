Biogen profit drops 22 pct due to Tecfidera-related costs
Jan 26 Biogen Inc reported a near 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter income, hurt by higher costs related to its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.
Oct 28 Willbros Group Inc
* Willbros reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $174.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $189.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $725 million to $750 million
* Willbros Group Inc says at September 30, 2016, Willbros reported total backlog of $646.6 million, a decrease of $25.4 million from June 30, 2016 balance
* FY2016 revenue view $774.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Willbros Group Inc - Twelve month backlog is being impacted by Canadian MSA contracts that expire at end of 2016 and early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Biogen Inc reported a near 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter income, hurt by higher costs related to its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.
* Management expects full year 2017 cash from operations to be in range of $440 to $480 million
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.