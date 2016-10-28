Oct 28 Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $174.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $189.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $725 million to $750 million

* Willbros Group Inc says at September 30, 2016, Willbros reported total backlog of $646.6 million, a decrease of $25.4 million from June 30, 2016 balance

* FY2016 revenue view $774.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Willbros Group Inc - Twelve month backlog is being impacted by Canadian MSA contracts that expire at end of 2016 and early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: