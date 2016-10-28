Oct 28 Franchise Bancorp Inc
* WTF Holdings Inc. announces filing and mailing of offer
and takeover bid circular
* WTF Holdings Inc - WTF is offering $2.13 for each common
share of Franchise Bancorp Inc
* WTF Holdings Inc -On October 27, 2016, WTF entered into
lock-up agreements with Philip Barnes, Ronald Saint-Martin,
Dianne Loyst
* WTF Holdings - Made arrangements to have sufficient funds
on hand to fund total consideration to purchase all shares of
Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings-Upon take up of common shares deposited under
lock-up agreements, co, associates to own, about 85% of common
shares of Franchise Bancorp
