BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 Midcoast Energy Partners Lp
* Raising full-year 2016 financial guidance ranges: * adjusted EBITDA $75 - $85 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.45
* Qtrly operating revenue $486.0 million versus $661.0 million
* Qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $0.45
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $493.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. reports earnings for third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook