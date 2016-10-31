BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.13
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.99
* Q3 revenue $428 million versus i/b/e/s view $422.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook