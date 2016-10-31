BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 INC Research Holdings Inc
* INC Research Holdings Inc says backlog grew by 12.3% to $2.0 billion as of september 30, 2016, as compared to $1.8 billion as of september 30, 2015
* INC Research Holdings Inc says company is updating its 2016 full-year guidance
* Sees 2016 gaap diluted eps $ 1.74 - $ 1.81
* Sees 2016 net service revenue $1,030 million - $1,040 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps $ 2.48 - $ 2.52
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.48, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inc research reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook