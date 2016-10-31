Oct 31 21vianet Group Inc
* 21Vianet announces joint venture with Warburg Pincus
* 21Vianet says signed a strategic investment agreement to
form a joint venture and establish a digital real estate
platform in China
* 21Vianet says co will seed JV with four existing
high-performing IDC assets, valued at over us$300 million
* 21Vianet Group - Warburg Pincus will contribute direct
capital and extensive industry network and resources in real
estate sector
* 21Vianet Group - co will continue to own 51% of equity
interests in four existing idc assets while Warburg Pincus will
own remaining 49%
* Says transactions contemplated by JV agreement are
expected to close in multiple tranches in first half of 2017
