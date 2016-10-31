BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 Dominion Resources Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 operating earnings per share $0.90 to $1.05
* Sees FY 2016 operating earnings per share $3.60 to $4.00
* Q3 earnings per share $1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook