BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 Education Realty Trust Inc
* Reaffirmed 2016 guidance
* EdR announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook